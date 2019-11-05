Pedestrians in Aldergrove urged to ‘be safe, be seen’

A team from the Langley Township including bylaw officers, firefighters, police, volunteers, and ICBC executed a reflector blitz in Aldergrove the morning of Oct. 31. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Township of Langley, RCMP, firefighters, volunteers, and ICBC canvassed downtown Aldergrove on Halloween morning to hand out personal reflectors to pedestrians and encourage them to “be safe, be seen.”

Aldergrove’s community police liaison Cpl. Kurt Neuman walked alongside ICBC Road Safety and community coordinator Leanne Cassap, covering the intersection of Fraser Highway and 272 Street.

“Drivers need to focus on the road and be aware of vehicles ahead of them, especially near intersections and transit stops, where pedestrians are on the move,” Cassap said.

Intersections are key, as 76 per cent of impacts with pedestrians took place at B.C. intersections, she explained.

“These are better than candy,” Neuman said, referring to the reflectors handed out to trick-or-treaters who filled Langley’s streets that night in pursuit of candy.

In total, 200 reflectors were handed out to people on their way to school and work and others as early as 8 a.m, Cassap said.

The reflectors were designed to clip onto a jacket or backpack zipper and increase the visibility of its user.

ICBC has been all over Langley the last few weeks reminding people about pedestrian safety as the days get darker and shorter.

The night of Oct. 25, ICBC handed out reflectors near major bus exchanges in Langley including Carvolth Exchange.

“Don’t assume that drivers see you,” said Cassap, who cited that pedestrian deaths are on the rise in British Columbia.

ICBC recently launched a provincial Pedestrian Safety Campaign as pedestrian injuries are said to nearly double between October and January each year.

Part of the campaign includes increased police enhancement on speed in urban areas, Cassap explained.

“It was a great partnership,” she maintained. As members of the Township of Langley Fire Department, bylaw enforcement, and community policing even stopped by to help out on Oct. 31.

A kind local resident who lives near 32nd Avenue and 272nd Street in Aldergrove also stopped by and dispersed hot coffee to bylaw officers for the brisk morning.