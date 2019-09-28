A Black Press Media freelancer on scene of a crash, near 72nd Avenue and 192nd Street Friday (Sept. 27) where a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Pedestrians reportedly hit in two separate Surrey crashes

Incidents happened in two hours apart

Pedestrians were reportedly hit by vehicles in two separate Surrey accidents on Friday night (Sept. 27).

The first incident happened near 160th Street and Fraser Highway around 7 p.m.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said emergency crews on scene arrived to find multiple pedestrians had been reportedly been hit by at least one vehicle.

One person, according to the freelancer, was transported to hospital with “more serious injuries,” while another was transported “with what appeared to be more minor injuries.” The freelancer said another person was uninjured.

The second incident happened near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

The freelancer on scene said first responders arrived to find a pedestrian had reportedly been hit by a vehicle “in front of a bus stop.”

The person was sent to hospital with “unknown” injuries, the freelancer said.

Black Press Media has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck and killed in Surrey, Sept. 15, 2019

READ ALSO: Police urge caution after two pedestrians struck in North Delta within 24 hours, Sept. 24, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Just Posted

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Once again, they face Iroquois Nationals team

VIDEO: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Highway 1 crash in Abbotsford

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR on the driver

Province sues estate of gang member killed in Langley

Director of Civil Forfeiture applies to seize cash and jewelry under proceeds of crime law

Police called to Aldergrove home Friday, find dead woman and arrest man

The police are releasing few details until after an autopsy is completed

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

Pedestrians reportedly hit in two separate Surrey crashes

Incidents happened in two hours apart

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Most Read