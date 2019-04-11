FILE – BC Wildfire Service personnel are deployed to hundreds of grass fires between April and September each year. (Black Press Media files)

Pemberton grass fire contained

Fire had prompted an evacuation alert for 15 properties

A 95-hectare grass fire burning outside of Pemberton has been fully contained.

Lil’wat First Nation said on its website late Wednesday the blaze is still being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is believed to have sparked Tuesday night, triggering an evacuation alert for 15 properties.

Wildfire crews are doing danger tree assessments and cutting them down where possible, the nation said.

Power has also been fully restored by BC Hydro.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City
Next story
Tories cry foul over $12M to help Loblaws buy energy-efficient coolers

Just Posted

Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City

The suspects were seen walking away from a stolen car Monday.

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

Gates to open on Saturday, two days earlier than originally expected

VIDEO: A memorial rose garden for Langley woman

Beverly Anne Clay Memorial Rose Garden planted at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads

Proceeds from the Barn Dance BBQ fundraiser on April 27 will go towards WGSS dry grad.

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Most Read