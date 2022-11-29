Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)

Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)

Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction

Manny Labrador, a Licensed Practical Nurse, was convicted last October

A nurse working in Penticton has been convicted of sexual assault and is now barred from practicing anywhere in B.C. for five years.

On Nov. 20, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted a consent agreement against Manny Labrador, a Licensed Practical Nurse, to address the conduct issues from December 2019 that resulted in criminal charges.

According to court records, Labrador, 51, was charged with sexual assault in Penticton on Dec. 8, 2019. His case went to trial in October 2021 where Labrador was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. The judge gave him 24 months of probation which included not working or volunteering in any position of trust. The court also ordered him to pay a $1,500 victim surcharge that was supposed to be paid out by January of this year.

In April, Labrador asked to courts to vary his sentence but his request was dismissed.

According to the College, Labrador has voluntarily agreed to the terms equivalent to a cancellation of his license and a prohibition on reapplying for five years.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” reads the judgment. The judgment can be read here.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian killed in Kelowna

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimenurse

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Next story
Okanagan man who shot at girlfriend to spend even longer in jail

Just Posted

Maddy, a one-year-old lab cross from Cloverdale, bought the whole family to Langley for a photo with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 27. Hosted by the OpenRoad Auto Group Mini dealership in Langley City, the event raised funds for the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Dogs pose for pictures with Santa at Langley fundraiser

Beniamin and Diana Cobaschi with their children Caleb and Alice, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of a section of scorched seedlings at the family-owned Tannenbaum Tree Farm at 5398 252nd St. in Aldergrove that were damaged by extremely hot weather. “They didn’t make it,” Beniamin said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
How Langley Christmas tree farms were affected by the ‘heat dome’

Investigators on scene after a pedestrian was struck in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
No charges for Mountie who hit pedestrian in middle of Langley Bypass

David Davis, a fourth-generation Milner farmer, served for 11 years on Langley Township council. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
After three terms, Langley Township’s Davis leaves council for family time, dairy farm