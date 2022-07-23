People urged to keep cool in Langley during coming heat wave

The spray park behind the Langley Events Centre is one place people can cool down in hot weather. (Langley Advance Times files)

With temperatures in Langley and around the Lower Mainland expected to reach the low to mid-30s Celsius starting on Monday, July 25, authorities are reminding people how to keep cool.

Fraser Health reminds people to drink water, even before they feel thirsty, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and check in with friends and family, especially the elderly and those susceptible to heat stroke, and who are living alone and without air conditioning.

“If it reaches 31 degrees Celsius indoors, it is time to relocate to a cool, shady outdoor space, a community cooling centre, or stay with a friend or family,” Fraser Health advises.

Fraser Health noted the for the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions, fans are not recommended during heat warning events. People may feel cooler on the outside while not cooling down on the inside.

The health agency also recommends people schedule outdoor activities only during the coolest time of the day, avoiding going out for activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when temperatures and sunlight are at their peaks.

Langley Township has a list of places to keep cool on its website at tol.ca, as does Langley City, including spray parks, pools, libraries, and the museum.

Last year in late June, much of southern British Columbia was under a heat dome that raised temperatures to the low 40s and killed 619 people across the province over six days.

