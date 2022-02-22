People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies

Just Posted

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman blocked all but three Victoria shots on Monday, Feb. 21 at the Langley Events Centre, but his teammates were unable to get on the scoreboard. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria Royals, again

Valdy performed during the 2019 Summer Festival Series in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Live performers in demand: tentatively

Community members participated in last year’s Coldest Night of the Year competition by teaming up to walk around their neighbourhoods. (cnoy.org)
Langley shelter seeks participation from locals to raise money for the Coldest Night of the Year

Langley hospice executive director Anne Walsh, president and project lead Kathy Derksen, and communications manager Shannon Todd Booth toured the inside and outside of the new residence recently. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley creates a home for end of life