People’s Party of Canada fields Langley candidates

Rayna Boychuk and Ian Kennedy are running in Langley - Aldergrove and Cloverdale - Langley City

PPC candidates are running in the Langley ridings. Ian Kennedy in Cloverdale – Langley City, and Rayna Boychuk in Langley – Aldergrove. (file)

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidates are running both Langley ridings, with Rayna Boychuk in Langley – Aldergrove and Ian Kennedy running in Cloverdale – Langley City.

In her candidate bio, Boychuk said she has worked in the mortgage industry as a Mortgage broker for the past 13 years.

She’s also a women’s courage coach and is currently training to become a certified clinical hypnotherapist.

Boychuk moved from Edmonton six years ago and has found her home in Langley.

“She is incredibly passionate about human rights and believes in unity and power of the people. Rayna is proud to represent the PPC in her community and in doing so standing for the values of Freedom of Expression, Equalization, Basic Human Rights and bodily autonomy.”

In a posting on her Facebook page, Boychuk took a swipe at the Conservative Party leader, Erin O’Toole, for requiring volunteers to be vaccinated.

“Our political landscape is now freedom versus totalitarianism,” Boychuk said.

When Ian Kennedy ran as the PCC candidate in Cloverdale – Langley City in 2019, he finished a distant fourth, with 930 votes.

During one campaign debate, Kennedy cited immigrants as a large reason why there is less availability to affordable housing, reliable health care, and even pensions – promising that his party would lower the yearly immigration total from “350,000 to 100,000,” as “the supply of homes is not high enough while the demand is too high.”

At the time, he described himself as “a customer representative for a company, helping a wide variety of people with their problems.”

I am honoured to be the PPC Candidate for this election. It is an honour to represent Canadian values and freedom for all Canadians. I hope that we can work together with all sides of the political spectrum to help make Canada prosperous and free once again — Ian Kennedy (@IanKenn52881887) August 21, 2021

In an online post, Kennedy said he was “honoured to be the PPC Candidate for this election. It is an honour to represent Canadian values and freedom for all Canadians. I hope that we can work together with all sides of the political spectrum to help make Canada prosperous and free once again.”

PPC leader Maxime Bernier is a former federal Conservative who served as a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s government.

The People’s Party of Canada did not win any seats in Parliament in the 2019 election.