Perreault touts disaster work in second run for Langley School Board seat

The one-term trustee is running in the Township

Suzanne Perreault is running for a second term as a Langley School Board trustee. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Suzanne Perreault touted her work on emergency preparedness in schools, as well as supporting students, as she announced she’s running for re-election to the school board in Langley Township

The one-term trustee said she’s been instrumental in developing the Emergency Preparedness Committee, a group that was first created in part thanks to her advocacy when she was president of the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC), Perreault said.

The committee has seen that every classroom has an emergency preparedness kit at the door, with manuals and a communications systems in case cellphone towers go down. There is a robust planning team for earthquake readiness, as well.

During her time on the board, Perreault had been part of a number of committee, including ya:yestel (Aboriginal Advisory), Inclusive Education, Emergency Preparedness, 2SLGBTQ+, Human Dignity Coalition, and the Communications Committee.

She said she supports district staff in creating resources such as the Focus Program at Langley Secondary, as important to supporting the vision that “all students belong.”

“As a Langley School Board trustee, Suzanne Perreault has proven to be a strong advocate for diversity and inclusivity for the students and staff in Langley schools,” said Tara Kilby MacDonald, a parent who provided an endorsement for Perreault’s candidacy.

Perreault is one of 10 candidates who are contesting the five spots on the board that will be elected in the Township.

Another two spots of the seven total trustee positions are elected in Langley City.

Election day in Langley and across B.C. for municipal voting is Oct. 15. There are also seven days of advance voting in the Township.

READ ALSO: Who’s on the ballot in Langley for Oct. 15

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionLangley Township