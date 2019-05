A person was airlifted to hospital after falling from a third storey balcony in Maple Ridge.

The call came in at about 3:45 p.m Tuesday for the incident, which happened in the 24200-block of 105A Avenue.

An air ambulance landed on a small field near Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary.

A paramedic on site said the call was for a medical emergency, and that it did not involve a child.



