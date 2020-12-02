Peter Ewart Middle added to list of COVID school exposures

An individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Nov. 26 and 27

The local school district reported a COVID-19 exposure at a middle school Wednesday evening.

Langley School District sent families of Peter Ewart Middle (7755 202A St.) a letter that an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Nov. 26 and 27, according to Fraser Health.

“Receiving this letter does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and only those who require to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 will be contacted directly.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” said Fraser Health.

