Members of the UFV Student Union Society and the Faculty Staff Association dressed in red on Tuesday before delivering their petition to UFV president to Joanne MacLean. (Submitted photo)

1,300-signature petition for free menstrual products turned over to UFV president

‘Go with the flow’ campaign calls for all University of the Fraser Valley bathrooms to be stocked

A petition calling for free menstrual products in all washrooms at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) was delivered on Tuesday – International Human Rights Day – to UFV president Joanne MacLean.

The petition with almost 1,300 signatures was handed over at the Abbotsford UFV campus by 18 people who are members of the Student Union Society (SUS) and the Faculty Staff Association (FSA) – the groups who organized the campaign, titled “Go with the flow.”

Christina Neigel, FSA vice-president of member engagement, said MacLean received the petition with thanks.

Neigel said SUS president Tripat Sandhu made it clear that the initiative is not one that either SUS or FSA will pay for because they see it as a UFV responsibility, “similar to toilet paper and the disposal of sanitary products already supplied by UFV.”

“Further, we clarified that it is our position that all bathrooms, regardless of gender, should be stocked so that menstruators who identify with any gender are not outed by being forced to choose a bathroom that does not align with their identity,” Neigel said.

READ MORE: University of the Fraser Valley union demands free menstrual products for staff, students

The petition is now in MacLean’s hands, and Neigel said both the SUS and FSA plan to attend an upcoming board of governors’ meeting.

“With no official commitment, we will continued advocating until our request is met,” she said.

Neigel said the campaign is built on the understanding that not all people who menstruate can afford products.

“Even when they can, there are many circumstances when they may find themselves in need. To ignore these needs is to ignore social inequality and the stigmatization associated with menstruation,” she said.

Melissa Naman, the FSA human rights representative, said last week that FSA broached the possibility of UFV providing menstrual products for free at all UFV campus washrooms with administration at a labour and management meeting in 2018, and it came up again at a meeting in October.

Naman said administration had a target implementation date of April 1, 2020, but there has been no formal announcement or written commitment.

In response, the school said last week that free sanitation products are coming, but the cost is an issue and they have had several speed bumps along the way.

UFV director of student life and development Kyle Baillie said the school has been working on this project for at least two years.

UFV estimates the cost would be approximately $100,000 a year.

– with files from Paul Henderson, The Chilliwack Progress

VIEW THE PETITION HERE

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Members of the UFV Student Union Society and the Faculty Staff Association present their petition to UFV president Joanne MacLean (far right). (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police
Next story
Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

Just Posted

Walnut Grove Gators move up at basketball tourney

The Gators won their first game Thursday

VIDEO: These are the top toys this Christmas, Langley toy experts say

Consider the play value of a game, staff at Toy Traders say

Christmas shoppers welcome at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife centre

The centre gift shop has items with photos of animals that have been care for at the shelter

WEATHER: Langley weekend weather forecast

A break from wet weather expected

Willowbrook gift wrap centre in Langley all for charity

Proceeds to benefit Heart and Stroke Foundation

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Planning price tag for futuristic ‘We Town’ concept in Abbotsford revealed

Developer says highrises would house 30,000, but Abbotsford mayor says project is in wrong place

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Man accused of child sex crimes out on bail: Delta police

Gurchetan Singh Samra, 69, must stay away from — and not communicate with — anyone under 16 years old

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

1,300-signature petition for free menstrual products turned over to UFV president

‘Go with the flow’ campaign calls for all University of the Fraser Valley bathrooms to be stocked

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Most Read