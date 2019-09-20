Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

A group of local residents has labelled this season as the “Summer of Stink” in the Fraser Valley, thanks to large marijuana grow operations.

An online petition is asking Premier John Horgan, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and the agricultural land commission (ALC) to “Stop the Smell.”

“Giant marijuana operations have moved onto B.C.’s agricultural lands. But while marijuana is now legal in Canada, creating a noxious smell is not,” the petition states.

“Our new neighbours, the big marijuana operations, are stinking up our communities day and night, and ruining our way of life.”

It refers to the communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge and Delta as farming areas particularly affected by the stench.

The petition urges the ALC to demand that marijuana farms follow the laws dictating that pot producers use a system that filters the air to prevent the escape of odours.

The petition can be found online at stopthesmell.ca.

RELATED: ‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

RELATED: Pot producers face pushback over odour, smell in Canadian farming town

 

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I was just looking out at the beautiful lake’: Quesnel hiker survives 70-foot fall
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Just Posted

Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

LETTER: Sun’s controversial column worth discussion

A Langley letter writer understands Hecht’s argument but not his fix for the issues

Fraser Valley dashes for endangered species at the zoo

Greater Vancouver Zoo raises $9,000 to fund West Coast wildlife conservation programs

Janda Group revises old Aldergrove mall redevelopment plans

Aldergrove Town Centre is long overdue, residents say

VIDEO: Cops for Cancer “Tour de Valley” sees 26 riders depart on 800 km cycle

Annual Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser celebrates 20 years as riders trek to Boston Bar and back

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

Most Read