A photo of a police incident was posted with an online petition asking the provincial government and Township to do something about the criminal activity in Murrayville. (change.org)

Petition urges government help for Langley neighbourhood harmed by addicts and criminals

Several people have signed, saying Murrayville no longer feels safe due to some motel residents

A petition started Thursday has more than 375 signatures by Friday morning, calling on the provincial government and Langley Township to clean up the area around the Travelodge in Murrayville.

The petition is called Safety returned for Murrayville’s vulnerable children and seniors. Clean up the Travelodge and was started by Leanne Beuk. It’s since been shared on various social media with a goal of getting 500 signatures.

“We are writing this petition to bring awareness to an issue impacting safety for residents of Murrayville and the surrounding area. The issue we are bringing to your attention today is related to increasing safety concerns relating to criminal activity, exposure, hazardous material and danger we feel that is impacting the safety and welfare of our children and seniors who live locally. Recently events have transpired where increased dangerous activity is happening where children are attempting to travel to and from school and are exposed to criminal activity, nudity, overdoses and other traumatic incidences happening in and around the area of the Langley Travelodge. For example, children have been redirected by residents to cross unsafely at unmarked crosswalks because of dangerous activity on the sidewalks and surrounding area during school hours. Most children can no longer walk to school in the area anymore. Additionally, the close proximity of the Harrison Pointe seniors’ home impacts the residents ability to access the outdoors and local retail outlets. They are no longer able to walk around the building and their mental well-being is now becoming a high risk. We, the residents of Murrayville and area surrounding the Langley Travelodge, would like to petition that the occupants that have been permitted to reside at this motel that are currently involved in criminal activity be removed and relocated. We are requesting our safety be restored.”

• READ MORE: Hurdles to sheltering Aldergrove homeless during coldest nights

Some of the people who have signed have also said why they want action on the issue.

“We want Murrayville back,” said Ben Beukema. “I don’t want to have to do a search for used needles every time I take my kids to the park.”

• READ MORE: More homeless are sleeping outdoors in Langley than ever, study finds

Kaitlin Wake said the motel was a poor choice to house the homeless and addicts.

“There are better ways to help people than throw them in a hotel and let them terrorize the neighbourhood,” she wrote. “Provide housing closer to services these people need in an urban setting and not in a neighbourhood with poor transit, low commercial activity and high housing prices.”

Others note that they see open drug deals and other criminal activity, there are more disturbances and property crime has increased in the neighbourhood.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

addictionsHomelessnessLangley Township

A photo of a police incident was posted with an online petition asking the provincial government and Township to do something about the criminal activity in Murrayville. (change.org)
Petition urges government help for Langley neighbourhood harmed by addicts and criminals

Several people have signed, saying Murrayville no longer feels safe due to some motel residents

