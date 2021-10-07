A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at an Alberta Health Services vaccination clinic in Didsbury, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at an Alberta Health Services vaccination clinic in Didsbury, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Pfizer to seek vaccine approval for Canadians as young as five in about a week

U.S. drugmaker submitted a formal request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today

Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.

The U.S. drugmaker submitted a formal request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today and the FDA intends to meet to discuss the submission on Oct. 26.

Last week Pfizer submitted data to both governments from a clinical trial on children five to 11 but hadn’t formally requested authorization.

A spokeswoman for the company’s Canadian arm says it is in the final stages of working with Health Canada ahead of the submission being made so kids between five and 11 can be given the shots here.

The vaccine was authorized for people at least 16 years old in December 2020 and for teenagers between 12 and 15 in May.

The dose for younger children is one-third the size given to adults and Pfizer and Health Canada have not yet said if vaccine supplies already in Canadian freezers can be adapted for use on children or if new shipments must be made.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tracker says B.C. schools recording COVID-19 exposures at 10 times last year’s rate

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections rise, 752 confirmed Wednesday
Next story
Avoid ‘nightmare,’ Langley lawyer supports Make-A-Will Week

Just Posted

Duncan Magnus, with Magnus Law, advises the public to have conversations with family members about wills and other legal arrangements, and seek professional guidance. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Avoid ‘nightmare,’ Langley lawyer supports Make-A-Will Week

Fort Langley’s Jackson Jacob takes his shot at the Canada West Golf Championships hosted by UBC at the Squamish Valley Golf and Country Club in Squamish, on Oct. 4. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics)
Fort Langley golfer Jackson Jacob leads UFV team to silver at CW tournament

Aldergrove Town Centre development for phase one is expected to be completed in 2024 (Meriha Beaton/Special to The Star) Aldergrove Town Centre development for phase one is expected to be completed in 2024 (Meriha Beaton/Special to The Star)
Pre-sales start for Aldergrove’s new town centre

Langley’s Caleb Davies, 16, earned his fourth title of the season at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s (MJT) Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Course in Richmond. (file)
Davies wins fourth MJT title