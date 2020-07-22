There is a new phone scam telling people they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19. The caller asks for a home address, and credit card information for a $50 testing kit to be shipped out. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Phone call scammers now preying on COVID-19 fears

Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out

A new phone scam is taking advantage of fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The caller tells the victim they’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While this is how some contact tracing takes place, what happens next on the phone call is what marks it as a scam.

The caller says that a mandatory testing kit needs to be mailed to the person’s home, and that their home address is needed. Also required is a credit card number for a $50 fee for the kit.

READ MORE: Vancouver police warn of CRA scam calls about fake debts

This call happened to a Chilliwack man with dementia recently, and the Chilliwack Seniors Resource Society is sounding the alarm so that others won’t fall victim to the scam.

Lori White, program and activity coordinator for the society called the scam “disgusting,” in the way it preys on those who trust authority. Thankfully, with the case they have heard of, the person did not have access to their credit card information.

“If he had access, he probably would have gone along with it,” she said. “They threaten you with consequences, and because of the fear they fall for it.”

The society has a regular presenter come in and give talks about different scams making their way through communities.

She says there are a number of clues that a caller has bad intentions. Asking for financial information is a big one. Another is if the call turns threatening, or if they are offering a deal that is too good to be true.

READ MORE: Hang up – Local RCMP renews warning about tax season scammers

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Regional Library to re-open all 25 branch locations on Aug. 4

Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with focus on core and stretches

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

Langley Rams head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying football team standing behind him

Young violinist and pianists lauded by Langley Community Music School

Annis Lee, Jackson Poling, and Charmaine Yang recently earned Sharon Stevenson Scholarships

Good Samaritan helps Walnut Grove senior with dementia get home safe

27-year-old Zak Wain encountered an elderly woman requiring assistance on Monday night

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Phone call scammers now preying on COVID-19 fears

Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out

Abbotsford high schools move to quarterly schedule due to COVID-19

Students will take two classes each quarter, instead of 4 or 5 per semester

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla

The incident is blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 5

No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

The fire is 28-hectares in size and located near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band

Most Read