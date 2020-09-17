A beaver was in no big hurry to get to its destination Thursday morning as RCMP escorted the creature across a busy section of Evans Road. (Facebook photo)

PHOTO: RCMP escort beaver across busy Chilliwack road

Motorists had to exercise patience as the slow-moving creature crossed several lanes of traffic

Put a beaver in water and it can swim up to 10 kilometres an hour, but put it on a busy road and it gets nowhere fast.

Motorists on Evans Road at Commercial Court had to be extremely patient Thursday morning when one of nature’s engineers tried to get across several lanes of traffic.

RCMP were called in to help the creature on its way, holding up traffic as it waddled to the other side.

It didn’t say where it was going.

chilliwack

