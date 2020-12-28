PHOTOS: 2 dogs, bird unaccounted for after weekend house fire in Langley forced three people to evacuate

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs and a pet bird remain unaccounted for. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two dogs and a pet bird are still unaccounted for after a weekend house fire in Langley forced three people to evacuate, and left one firefighter with minor injuries.

“One [occupant] had to jump from their bedroom window,” said Darren Lee, deputy fire chief with the Township of Langley.

RELATED: Langley firefighters respond to two-alarm fire Saturday morning

Crews were dispatched shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 for a report of a fire in a private residence in the 2000-block of 200th St., according to Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township.

“First arriving crews reported flames and heavy smoke and conditions from a house approximately 2,000 square feet in size,” Hewistson explained.

“Unfortunately due to the extent of the fire the occupants will most likely be permanently displaced. They lost everything,” he added.

The three occupants were checked and released by BC Ambulance paramedics on scene.

Firefighters from three stations responded to the incident, where at its height had 25 members working on scene.

“First due trucks were able to protect the surrounding exposures and assist the occupants,” said Bryant Ross, district chief with the Township.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Fire crews worked hard for several hours to ensure the fire was out, crews did a great job especially after having been heavily taxed earlier this week by the storm which generated record call volumes,” Hewitson said.

The public is reminded to test their smoke alarms regularly.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangleyLangley Township