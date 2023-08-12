(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: 2023 Abbotsford International Airshow Saturday

Highlights from day two of the event

Day two of the Abbotsford International Airshow on Saturday (Aug. 12) saw the return of USAF F-35 Lightning Demo to local skies and thousands took in the event which ran from around 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday also featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the RCAF CF-18 Hornet, the Growler, a search and rescue demo and a number of stunt pilots wowing the crowd.

The event concludes on Sunday (Aug. 13), with an identical schedule from Saturday planned.

Photos by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

