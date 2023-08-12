PHOTOS: 2023 Abbotsford International Airshow Saturday

Day two of the Abbotsford International Airshow on Saturday (Aug. 12) saw the return of USAF F-35 Lightning Demo to local skies and thousands took in the event which ran from around 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday also featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the RCAF CF-18 Hornet, the Growler, a search and rescue demo and a number of stunt pilots wowing the crowd.
The event concludes on Sunday (Aug. 13), with an identical schedule from Saturday planned.
USAF C-17 Globemaster III showing off its stuff at @AbbyAirshow. So big but quiet #abbotsford #abbyairshow pic.twitter.com/DCb0fPUn4d
— Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) August 12, 2023
Beautiful evening in Abby yesterday!
Round 2 today, at 2:30pm for the @AbbyAirshow! Forecasting Blue Skies! ☀️
📷 Cpl Avery Philpott
.#cfsnowbirds #Abbotsford #airshow #aviation pic.twitter.com/RGPmZgUaj5
— CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) August 12, 2023
Photos by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News
abbotsfordaviationBreaking News