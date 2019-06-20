(Sarah Grochowski photo)

PHOTOS: Active call emerges during Aldergrove fire hall open house

Families got to witness not just a demonstration, but Township firefighters in action

A number of eager families amassed for Langley Township’s annual fire hall No. 3 open house in Aldergrove Tuesday evening.

What they witnessed, came as a surprise to everyone involved.

Midway through a fire-extinguishing demonstration put in place by on-call chief, Rob Vinette, the hall received a call for active atn 6:45 p.m.

In a flurry of mass bewilderment, two trucks – already fully-equipped for the dumpster fire demonstration – activated their sirens and raced off to a motor vehicle accident on 16 Avenue and 272 Street.

Vinette exclaimed, “I think they’ll be the first ones on the scene!”

Another member, Kyle Power, said aloud to his comrades: “What are the odds?”

Upon the crews return back to the hall, Vinette told the Aldergrove Star those involved in the crash were able to make it out of the car prior to their arrival.

The injured were promptly seen by B.C. ambulance services technicians thereafter, he assured.

Local father Justin Howell, who worked as a volunteer firefighter on Galiano Island for a few years, says the job isn’t easy.

Howell admits his 5-year-old son Liam has been bugging him about going to the fire hall’s annual open house for awhile.

Before attending, the child dressed in his Halloween firefighter costume, complete with reflective safety stripes and a firefighter’s helmet.

“On our drive here Liam was telling me ‘this way… now go here… turn right dad it’s beside the store’,” knowing off by heart the directions to his favourite place.

“Every time we drive by the hall he tells me ‘we gotta go there!” The father remarked.

Other eager children tried their hand at operating fire hoses with the help of experienced members including firefighter Matt D’Andrea.

Open houses are held each year in June, as a part of the Township’s fire safety and educational initiatives.

The free event gave children and their parents a chance to meet local firefighters, see equipment used for the job, tour inside fire trucks and learn more about what best to do in an emergency.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team members were also on site with a jet boat and emergency radio systems as well as scanning lights kids could test out.

 

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

(Sarah Grochowski photo)

Previous story
Victoria double murder trial: Blood spatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene
Next story
Once-homeless Lower Mainland veteran hopes government provides help

Just Posted

UPDATED: Condolences pour forth from community after passing of Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

PHOTOS: Active call emerges during Aldergrove fire hall open house

Families got to witness not just a demonstration, but Township firefighters in action

Once-homeless Lower Mainland veteran hopes government provides help

James French, formerly Sgt. French, found himself on the streets in Langley a few years ago

Minister promises changes on ALC housing rules that stymied Langley family

The three-generation Langley family has been in limbo over placing a modular home for grandparents

Porsche drivers start charity drive in Langley

Sportscars take luxury route to Whistler for firefighters

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

B.C. woman talks about the most common, dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Most Read