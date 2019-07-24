Unofficial groupies (from left) Tina Kellet, Mariane Carson, Robin Bandenieks, and Marilyn Owen dressed in fashions with 1980s – complete with tasseled red leather and prints – for Loverboy Saturday night. (Art Banenieks photo)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Fair numbers skyrocket into the thousands

Loverboy fans ‘turned loose’ for the weekend at headlining concert

The three-day Aldergrove Fair reported record-high attendance numbers, according to Aldergrove Festival Days Society vice-president Mike Robinson.

He noted that thousands more attended this year’s headlining act, Loverboy, on Saturday than any concert before.

The same went for numbers clocked at the front gate.

RELATED: Big-name concerts forever change the landscape of Aldergrove's fair

Barracuda, a Heart cover band, opened for the main act at around 5:45 p.m.

“The weather was beautiful. And because of rain on Wednesday the Langley Township agreed the fairgrounds were able to recover quite quickly from the weekend,” Robinson elaborated.

Every year, the fair committee makes incremental changes to the layout of the fairgrounds located on Harry Hunt fields at the Aldergrove Athletic Park.

Changes are made based on the previous year, ensuring the fair gets “better and better” over time.

This year, vendors stretched down the field adjacent to the skateboard park.

President of the fair committee Robin McIntosh said the committee will relocate its future feature exhibit, which was Moonland commemorating the 1969 moon landing, to somewhere more central.

As young locals suited up in spacesuits and posed behind a galactic backdrop on Saturday afternoon, Robinson pointed out the wonderment on their faces.

Fair-goers were also given a break from the heat by a black mesh netted canopy which hung over concession areas.

“As someone who doesn’t handle heat well, that was fantastic,” said local resident Patti Halliday.

McIntosh said he couldn’t possibly keep tabs on every thing that happens during the fair weekend.

One entertainer, dressed as princess Ariel from the Little Mermaid, volunteered her time after learning she wasn’t on the docket of paid entertainment this year.

The fair president was delighted to hear such.

“If people have a dream, we will support them and help in any way I can,” McIntosh said, explaining how he he often just a “facilitator” for the visions of passionate fair volunteers and community members.

 

