Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove legion branch #265 commemorates Remembrance Day

Socially distanced ceremony was closed to the public, but livestreamed on Facebook Wednesday morning

It was a quick and quiet Remembrance Day ceremony at Aldergrove legion branch #265 – COVID-19 restrictions barred attendees from coming to pay their respects at the annual service.

A few watched in household clusters from the other side of the street while some did come to the parking lot; barricades separated the handful of spectators from those taking part in the program.

Livestreamed at 10:50 a.m. on Facebook, president Doug Hadley led the program, which included bugler Art Black, piper Ronin Terry, and a flag procession.

Champlain Rev. Paul Guiton gave the invocation prayer and addressed viewers by recounting how he had seen people nearly come to blows over physical distancing measures or how others are citing “freedom” as a reason not to wear a mask.

He asked what our fallen soldiers would think of those choices, comparing their sacrifices to what people must now sacrifice for the greater good.

Ten wreaths were laid on behalf of representatives, including Kim Houlind, representing the government of Canada, Counc. Blair Whitmarsh for the Township of Langley, and MLA Elect Bruce Banman on behalf of the province of B.C.

Banman told the Aldergrove Star that he was honoured that this was his first official act as MLA since his election win.

Thirty-seven other wreaths were pre-laid to limit attendees and interaction.

Aldergrove veterans and legionaries who had recently passed were honoured in an annual call to those who do not answer; those names included George Art Moore, Hugh Buckley, Bill Cutres, Doug Deegan, William Ross, Ken Askin, Grand Ward, Edward Mills, James R. F. Podger, J. Earle Law.

READ MORE: Aldergrove legion to hold live-streamed Remembrance Day ceremony

In one mainstay from previous years, Fraser Blues Formation Flying Team soared above Langley in their annual fly-by tradition.

The ceremony closed with an invitation to personally come to the cenotaph throughout the afternoon to pay respects once crowds had dissipated.

The ceremony annually draws crowds of more than one thousand, which has included a parade and gathering at the legion lounge in the past.

The lounge will be closed to the public on Nov. 11.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangleyRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

The Fraser Blues flew above Aldergrove legion branch #265, where a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony was livestreamed to the public. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

The Fraser Blues flew above Aldergrove legion branch #265, where a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony was livestreamed to the public. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
City rec centres reconsider fitness spaces as new COVID restrictions hit
Next story
LEST WE FORGET: Intimate Langley service broadcast for those at home

Just Posted

Remembrance Day 2020, Murrayville Cemetery with invite only attendees participating in a livestreaming service. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
LEST WE FORGET: Intimate Langley service broadcast for those at home

Murrayville has been hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony for four years, this one with only 40 guests

Aldergrove legion branch #265 held a socially distanced Remembrance Day ceremony that was livestreamed to the public on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove legion branch #265 commemorates Remembrance Day

Socially distanced ceremony was closed to the public, but livestreamed on Facebook Wednesday morning

The Downtown Langley Business Association honours veterans by displaying images of those who served ahead of Remembrance Day each year. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: 35 veterans honoured for Remembrance Day with DLBA initiative

Four veteran names are not known, can you identify them?

Some fitness programs at Timms Community Centre in Langley City are on hold as safety protocols are re-examined. (Langley Advance Times files)
City rec centres reconsider fitness spaces as new COVID restrictions hit

Several programs are on hold until at least Thursday

A car was found at the bottom of a 100-foot embankment in the Glen Valley neighbourhbood of Langley late Tuesday night. The lone occupant was taken to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Thermal imaging fails to turn up other Langley crash victims

A vehicle and driver were found down a 100-foot forested embankment in Glen Valley Tuesday night

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year

Bureau pushing for teen toys, but says all support is welcome

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Most Read