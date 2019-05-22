PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s aquatic areas partially reopen

Locals cooled off in Aldergrove’s water park over the weekend but not in its leisure pool.

This past Saturday, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s (ACUCC) aquatic area partially opened to the public.

This included the lap pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna, without the leisure pool – which Township workers refrained from reopening due to a surface-sticking issue with plaster in its basin.

The pool’s surface is currently without plaster and being prepared for refinishing, a Township source revealed Friday.

Though the centre’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park was back up and running at a discounted rate for visitors to enjoy.

Children, seniors and students paid just $1 to splash in the waves and tube down the waterslides. Adults paid a toonie.

“It is a price that reflects our apologies” for the delay on the reopening of the pool, Rob Stare told the Aldergrove Star.

On Tuesday, the community centre’s Pacific Zone opened with the same discounted rates but varying hours for weeks ahead – including May 27 to May 29 when the centre’s aquatic area will completely close.

The water park will remain open on weekends from 1 to 5 p.m., with the exception of May 25 and 26 this month when it will be available for use starting at 2:30 p.m., according to Township schedules.

“We’ve got a whole crew now,” Township Councillor Bob Long said about increased weekend staff at the water park, in order to accommodate the increase in visitors expected during peak season.

