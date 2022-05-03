PHOTOS and VIDEO: Aftermath of Abbotsford fire on Cardinal Avenue reveals heavy damage

Residents of 30515 Cardinal Avenue are unable to return to their building after early blaze

The northwest corner of 30515 Cardinal Avenue suffered heavy fire damage on Tuesday (May 3). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Residents in 30525 Cardinal Avenue have been allowed back to their homes, but those in sister building 30515 Cardinal Avenue have been forced to find other arrangements for tonight and likely the near future.

Fire alarms initially rang in the building at 6 a.m., with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services responding shortly thereafter.

The fire was so challenging and difficult to attack that help was called in from both Langley and Mission.

The underground parking, which is shared by both buildings, is currently unavailable to residents and it’s unclear when it will be reopen.

Here is what the current scene and aftermath currently looks like:

Here’s the rear of 30515 Cardinal Avenue. Blue fencing set up around the empty building #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/zqVIpnDkOB — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 4, 2022

This could be where the fire started. The northwest corner unit of 30515 Cardinal Avenue. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/LyIS2WvzyJ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 4, 2022

A look at the front of 30515 Cardinal Avenue #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/RMyEQNKRMZ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 4, 2022

