Black Lives Matter protest in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday, June 5, 2020 (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Anti-racism protesters gathered in communities around B.C. Friday (June 5) as many Canadians grapple with systemic racism and inequality on their home soil amid continued protests across the border.

Gatherings happened in Vancouver, Nanaimo and the Fraser Valley, as well as in Kelowna and Victoria.

More are expected through the weekend.

Protests and marches demanding justice in the police killing of George Floyd, as well as police brutality and anti-black racism in general, have taken place in every U.S. state at least once in the last week. In many cases, the protests have been met with concerning force by police and the National Guard.

Meanwhile, in B.C., protests thus far have remained peaceful.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
