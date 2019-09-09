PHOTOS: At least 10 bears on the prowl in Maple Ridge park

Food, water and foilage attracting bruins to wildlife corridor

It’s been a busy bear year at the fish fence at 240th Street and in the trails and tall grasses throughout Kanaka Creek Regional Park.

And in addition to Dufus, the big bear who’s been hanging around for several years, there are about 10 others who seem to be making the creek corridor their play pen.

Ross Davies, with Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, has been regularly photographing the animals and said he’s not sure why there are more bears around this year, only that the creek and the lush vegetation and natural wildlife corridor is a place that will attract bears, along with a possible bear baby boom.

But there’s always been lots of bears along the creek, Davies added.

What better way to cool off than in the creek in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. Ross Davies photos.

What better way to cool off than in the creek in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. Ross Davies photos.

In case you need to be reminded, Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge is bear country. Ross Davies photos.

More bear activity though raises the danger level for people, if they get too close.

Some parts of park have been closed to the public and KEEPS is asking people and Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary students to avoid Kanaka Creek Road.

“We’re continuing to stress if you do encounter (a bear) to move back 100 metres,” Davies said. If you happen to meet one in the woods, just back away slowly and give the animal space and talk in a normal voice, he added.

Spectators keep a healthy distance from bears. Ross Davies photos.

People also are asked to keep off the canary grass flats where bears like to hang out.

There’s no particular place to see the bears, just as long as people keep a 100-metre distance and use a telephoto lens, not a smartphone, if they’re trying to get a photo. The 100-metre distance also applies to people inside vehicles, he added.

It’s an offence under the Wildlife Act to do anything to affect natural bear behaviour, he added.

Davies said previously that wandering into the forest looking for the bears is more likely to result in an unpleasant encounter.

Instead, respect the animal’s space and stick to the trails and roads that are marked for the public’s use.

Davies, who has many years of experience working with the animals and knows the bears in the area, said that even he won’t venture into their habitat for any reason.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Gunfire in downtown Langley City Sunday
Next story
Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Just Posted

Gunfire in downtown Langley City Sunday

Shots fired in broad daylight in City’s downtown

Demolition decision could come soon for Fort Langley buildings

Council is to consider the matter at its Sept. 9 meeting

Langley’s Dallas Smith wins two big categories at CCMA Awards

Country star took home awards for male artist and entertainer of the year

Kamloops Blazers burn Vancouver Giants

Langley-based team wraps up preseason with 4-2 record

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

PHOTOS: At least 10 bears on the prowl in Maple Ridge park

Food, water and foilage attracting bruins to wildlife corridor

Ducktona 5000 fundraiser set for Crescent Beach

Rubber duck race to benefit Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Most Read