PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Valerie McGregor, president of the B.C. Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, presented Austin with the poppy. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Valerie McGregor, president of the B.C. Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, presented Austin with the poppy. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday.

Funds raised in the annual campaign that leads up to Nov. 11, support veterans, their families and dependents, seniors, education and Remembrance programs.

Austin said it was an “honour and a privilege” to receive the poppy.

“I have been so deeply impressed by the members of our Canadian military, who continue to serve this country,” she said. “The duty that they feel towards our country, the values that guide them, these are things that I think are fundamental to Canadian military service, which many people don’t fully understand.”

READ ALSO: Lieutenant governor of B.C. visits North Saanich Coast Guard and ‘science hub’

Austin said she’s been concerned for some time about the “fragility of democracy and the current global context.”

“I think our constitutional monarchy in Canada is something that distinguishes us from many different jurisdictions around the world. And it should be honoured and valued and protected,” she added. “And I see it as part of my role to do that. The serving members of our military are an important institution, which uphold the democracy that we all are privileged to live within them.”

READ ALSO: Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the cenotaph at the Legislature, where it is normally, but only a few officials will be able to attend. The ceremony will be live-streamed so those wanting to watch can take part.

For more information visit ltgov.bc.ca.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

Just Posted

A healthcare worker uses a grabber to hand a woman a piece of paper at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

Majority of new cases are now emerging in Fraser Health

Stock photo
Pair’s lawsuit dismissed against Fraser Valley soccer association and churches

Judge in Abbotsford calls claims against 14 defendants ‘an abuse of the court’s process’

Gabrielle Strauss is one of the local artists taking part in the Langley Art Council’s Incognito exhibition. (Gabrielle Strauss/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
‘Truly affordable little gems’ up for sale at Langley Arts Council exhibition

Artist Gabrielle Strauss talks art, inspiration, and taking part in Incognito, which opens Nov. 8

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper. (VPD photo)
Child kidnapper threatened to slit his own throat in halfway house

Brian Abrosimo had his release revoked in August

The B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch has issued a decision about the actions of an elementary school teacher in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley elementary teacher credentials suspended for two weeks for grabbing, shoving, and yelling at kids

Roxann Rojas will lose her legal authority to teach for two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, 2020

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Sex offender who viewed underage girls as slaves has prohibitions cut from 20 to 10 years

Appeal court reviewed the case of Kyler Bryan David Williams, 29

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ranil Prasad saw this poster near Surrey Central SkyTrain station on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He said it expressed “some specific reference to white replacement theory.” (Photo: Ranil Prasad/@run_neil/Twitter)
Surrey man urges public to watch out for ‘white replacement theory’ posters

Ranil Prasad said he saw the messaging at a Surrey SkyTrain station

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, was last seen on Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge.
Maple Ridge man missing since Saturday is extremely out of character, family says

Cameras saw him leaving home, not dressed for the weather

Most Read