A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)

A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)

PHOTOS: B.C. still finding cars, homes, debris in major rivers after November floods

Just this week, numerous vehicles and structures were removed from B.C. waterways

Nearly five months after catastrophic flooding washed away roads and devastated communities across B.C., crews are still removing debris from waterways.

In a series of tweets, B.C. Spill Response said that just this week they’ve removed several vehicles and structures from rivers.

Multiple vehicles, a building and a garage were removed from the Nicola River. A backhoe was removed from the Thompson River. Woody debris is being removed from Similkameen and Tulameen waterways. Multiple vehicles and a building were removed from the Coquihalla River and crews are clearing smaller human-made debris from shorelines in the Fraser Valley and Coquihalla waterways.

“To date, more than 270 items of debris have been identified and recovery efforts are underway,” B.C. Spill Response Tweeted.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated that insured damages from the floods reached at least $450 million, making it the most costly weather event in B.C. history.

Several provincial highways are operating with temporary repairs. The cost of permanent fixes to damaged infrastructure is expected to be in the billions.

The province has launched an online tool called the Flood Debris Explorer that shows various locations where flood debris has been recovered on an interactive map. The map includes information on the types of debris, the status of cleanup efforts and photos.

To report a spill, or flood-related debris in a waterway, British Columbians can call 1-800-663-3456.

READ MORE: B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts

READ MORE: Permanent repairs on Coquihalla highway expected in summer

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Flood

 

Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

Previous story
Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Just Posted

Connecting trails through the City is believed to be one of the key concerns when looking to develop a 10-year plan for the parks, recreation, and culture needs for Langley City. (Langley Advance Times files)
Input critical to Langley City’s parks and rec plan

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident horrified by happenings in Ukraine war

Forensic investigators returned to the home of Naomi Onotera after her husband was arrested and charged with her death on Dec. 17 last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
No bail for husband accused in Langley woman’s death

Mac Dykeman was awarded for her innovative solution to reduce stress in chicks post-hatch. She will join a two more young scientists to represent 4-H at Canada-Wide Science Fair. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth finds innovative solution to reduce stress in chicks