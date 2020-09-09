PHOTOS: Cyclist struck by pickup in Brookswood

Individual was taken to hospital

RCMP were called to the 20400-block of 42nd Avenue in Brookswood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2020 for a report of cyclist struck by a pickup truck. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A cyclist was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after being struck up a pickup truck in Brookswood.

First responders were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 20400-block of 42nd Avenue, where they arrived to find an unconscious cyclist on the ground, according to a witness at the scene.

READ MORE: New 216th Street-freeway interchange opens

They believe the rider was not wearing a helmet and experienced a serious leg fracture.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The truck was left with a large hole in the windshield and the bike extensively damaged.

BC ambulance transported the cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

Langley RCMP had the section of road closed to investigate.

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionLangleyLangley RCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

RCMP were called to the 20400-block of 42nd Avenue in Brookswood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2020 for a report of cyclist struck by a pickup truck. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)