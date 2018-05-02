PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Emcon Services operations manager Bill Pattyson, the road maintenance contractor for the City of Quesnel, said the West Fraser Road at Quesnel’s Deep Creek will remain closed indefinitely after flooding destroyed roughly 150 metres of roadway.

“In this instance the ministry has undertaken the work themselves [to repair the road],” Pattyson said. “What we do is we follow the ministry’s direction when a big washout like this happens. They tell us the scope of work and what they want us to do and then we will mobilize equipment and start to repair it.”

Emcon Services, he said, is working in roughly a dozen other places where roads are completely washed out and bridges have been damaged.

Read more: Nazko residents under evacuation order for second time in 12 months

“We’re currently mobilizing equipment from as far away as Fort Nelson into the area — excavators, trucks — and if it drags on we will start mobilizing other large machines from Merritt, where our headquarters is,” he said.

Flooding in Quesnel’s Deep Creek area, located 15 kilometres south of the city, is extensive, he said.

“Currently about 150 metres of road is totally missing. It’s just gone,” he said. “A kilometre south of that we have another section, about 50 metres is failing as we speak, and on the Deep Creek hill itself we have a 400-metre section that is sliding into the river.”

In the CRD, the Nazko area has been hit the worst with 120 properties currently under evacuation order.

Those in need of information, help or sandbags are urged to call the emergency operations centre’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.

The West Fraser Road, 600 metres north of Narcosli. (Photos courtesy of Emcon Services)

The West Fraser Road, 600 metres north of Narcosli.

The West Fraser Road, 600 metres north of Narcosli.

The Nazko Bridge in Nazko.

The Nazko Bridge in Nazko.

Washout on Honolulu Road.