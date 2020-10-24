PHOTOS: How candidates in the Langleys are spending election night

Polling stations will be closing at 8 p.m. tonight at which time candidates running in Langley East and Langley will be keeping a close eye on the results as Elections BC begins to tally the votes.
Running for office in this COVD-era election means candidates couldn’t hold traditional gatherings, so we asked all candidates in the Langley and Langley East ridings to share selfies that show how they are spending election night.
Here are photos of the candidates who participated in our invitation to share selfies.
Photo of Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst. (Margaret Kunst/Special to Langley Advance Times)
“I have been spending today burmashaving with my supporters, and reaching out to voters on the phone,” Conservative candidate Ryan Warawa. (Ryan Warawa/Special to Langley Advance Times.
“While I could have spent the day making lots of frantic phone calls, I took the opportunity to reconnect with my family, my community, and the Earth - to remind myself why I went on this adventure to begin with. A group of us helped plant a variety of native plants at Derby Reach in order to create a wildlife corridor that will also function to hold back the invasive blackberry bushes. Thank you to Roy from Metro Vancouver Regional Parks and Roxci from the Derby Reach/Brae Island Parks Association for the opportunity,” said Green candidate Cheryl Wiens. (Cheryl Wiens/Special to Langley Advance Times)