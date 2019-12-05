The highly-contested Alder Inn property, purchased by the Langley Township in June as part of a $4.5-million deal, was recently seen in a state of disrepair. (Eric Woodward photo)

PHOTOS: Langley councillor provides inside look of Aldergrove’s Alder Inn

Bedbugs and other marks of disrepair lead Eric Woodward to argue against its preservation

Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward joined the chorus of others on Wednesday afternoon when he voiced some buildings “can’t realistically be saved” in a social media post about the Alder Inn.

The condition of the hotel “is much worse than you can see from the outside,” Woodward elaborated.

Photographs from the councillor reveal at least one room closed-off due to bed bug infestation and other areas in disrepair. Including a dirty bathroom and blackened, damaged pipes and walls.

“We should save buildings such as the old fire hall, but also let go of others that can’t realistically be saved, especially in central, corner locations that can be a part of a great future for Aldergrove,” Woodward added.

Others who welcome the hotel’s eventual demolition and replacement include Cllr. Kim Richter.

On Friday (Nov. 22), Richter said because of “the strip club” housed in the building for the last 35 years – “the sooner [the Alder Inn] comes down, the better.”

She cited that such a history “is not something to be proud of.”

RELATED: The Alder Inn: ‘Should it be saved?’

Proponents against demolition of the 71-year-old hotel, and for its preservation, also clung to reasons of history. 

Cllr. Bob Long, an Aldergrove resident, argues the inn should be preserved and “cleaned up and perhaps have murals attached depicting the wonderful history of our town” in the interim.

On Friday, president of the Alder Grove Heritage Society Tami Quiring implored council to carefully consider the future of the building – on the corner of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway – which stands vacant after a Sept. 20 fire.

Ultimately, Quiring said it is in Alder Grove Heritage Society’s constitution “to make an effort to identify, conserve and preserve the town’s heritage.”

“I would be remiss as current AGHS president not to speak up for the building,” she maintained.

The Township acquired the Alder Inn, including two parking lots, through a $5.4-million deal in June.

READ MORE: Investigators release cause of Alder Inn fire

 

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program
VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

