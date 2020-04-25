Langley nurse Sarah and doctor David Hogarth pushed up their June wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had a small ceremony April 9 that practised social distancing among in-person and virtual guests. (Esther Moerman photo)

PHOTOS: Langley nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

A Langley nurse and doctor, scheduled to be married in June, tied the knot “just in case” this month in a socially distant wedding.

Sarah and David Hogarth pushed up their date for tying the knot, admittedly, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In case this gets worse, let’s do it now,” Sarah told her sister, maid of honour Esther Moerman, who photographed their special day.

The wedding was thrown together in just four days, the sister said.

David works as doctor. Sarah is currently working as a nurse.

“They were preparing for things to get worse,” said Moerman. “David’s hours are already crazy with COVID-19.”

As a professional photographer, most of Moerman’s clients postponed their summer nuptials. But her own sister couldn’t resist getting married even sooner than originally planned.

It was not a typical ceremony, the sister noted.

With eight guests in total, chairs were spread more than six feet apart, grouped into sections of people from the same household.

David’s family, who live in Alberta, were not able to attend the wedding as his father works as an ER doctor and is essential amid the pandemic.

The Moerman father officiated the wedding, held in Agassiz at Fraser River Lodge, overlooking Mt. Cheam.

After the pair said “I do,” the bride and groom took to Zoom – via a laptop – for a virtual receiving line.

“There were 30 people in different chat rooms that congratulated the bride and groom,” Moerman retold. “It was magnificent.”

Out of the several people that did attend in-person, no one except the happy couple hugged – to prevent potential COVID spread.

Prior to the date, the Hogarths had 175 confirmed guests for a June 20 wedding.

READ MORE: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

The uncertainty of the pandemic and seemingly-tightening provincial health ban on events made the Hogarths value the lifelong pledge they made to each other, more than a large-scale reception.

“I was teary eyed,” Moerman said.

“Sarah didn’t care about the details and hosting a big party and being the centre of attention; she was marrying the man of her dreams.”

The newlyweds ate pizza, in suit and dress, while practising social distancing with guests following their ceremony.

It was nothing at all what the bride had envisioned for her big day, “but she told me that it was her dream wedding.”

The most important part – for the bride – being that David was now her husband.

The pair can now fight on the frontlines of COVID-19 – as man and wife.

David & Sarah's Wedding Day from Esther Moerman on Vimeo.

The bride and groom had a virtual receiving line with 30 friends and family members congratulating them via Zoom following their ceremony. (Esther Moerman photo)

Wedding guests all sat more than six feet apart during and after the Hogarth’s ceremony. (Esther Moerman photo)

Family portraits were taken according to household, with a safe distance kept in between each family clan. (Esther Moerman photo)

The couple enjoyed pizza following their ceremony. (Esther Moerman photo)

Most Read