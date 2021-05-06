PHOTOS: Langley RCMP called to crash after car turns in front of Jeep

RCMP were called to collision in the area of 200th Street and 44th Avenue on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 around 4:30 p.m. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times) RCMP were called to collision in the area of 200th Street and 44th Avenue on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 around 4:30 p.m. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times) RCMP were called to collision in the area of 200th Street and 44th Avenue on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 around 4:30 p.m. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP were called to a two-car collision Monday afternoon that resulted in minor injuries.

The collision occurred in the area of 200th Street and 44th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

A white Jeep Wrangler was travelling northbound on 200th Street when a grey Pontiac G5 making a left turn, turned in front of the Jeep, explained Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with the Langley RCMP.

The incident resulted in minor injuries, Largy said, and no violation tickets were issued at the time.