PHOTOS: Langley RCMP look to public to help solve crimes

The police have released several photos of suspects in relation to local cases

Langley RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance with a number of investigations involving alleged shoplifting, and various other incidents from January to March.

If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers:

There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers.

Talk: 1-800-222-8477 Type: www.solvecrime.ca

 

Police allege the pictured male used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a 7-Eleven on January 30th. Langley RCMP photo

It is alleged the pictured male stole clothing from the Langley Mark’s Work Wearhouse on February 18th. Langley RCMP photo

The pictured male is alleged to have made purchases with a stolen debit card at various Langley locations on February 20th. The male is described as Caucasian, bald, clean shaven, with a heavy / stocky build, in his mid-40’s and he was wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans and white shoes. Langley RCMP photo

Police allege the pictured male shoplifted clothing from the Otter Co-op on February 20th. Langley RCMP photo

It is alleged the pictured woman used a stolen debit card to make several purchases on March 3rd in the Langley area. She is described as Caucasian, wearing black leggings, a pink hoodie and a ball cap. Langley RCMP photo

Police allege the pictured female used a stolen debit card to purchase cigarettes in North Langley on March 14th. Langley RCMP photo

