PHOTOS: Langley RCMP release gallery of suspects

Police have published security camera images of several Langley theft suspects in the alleged act.

The pictures released by Langley RCMP include a video image of a man wanted for stealing a Gucci watch worth nearly $1,000 from Golden Tree Jewellers in the Willowbrook shopping centre on Dec. 26.

The Boxing Day suspect is described as slim, approximately 20 years old and was wearing a white Jordan hoodie and white pants.

On Dec. 20, two women were recorded by a security camera when they allegedly used a pry bar to open mailboxes and steal their contents in a Langley condominium in the early morning hours.

On Dec. 21, two young women had $200 worth of services completed at a nail salon in the Willowbrook area and left without paying. The first female is described as Caucasian with a slim build, in her 20’s and she had dark hair and dark clothing. The second woman was described as mixed race, with medium dark skin, a slim build, in her 20’s, and her hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

On Dec. 19, the security camera Shell gas station in the 5100 block of 216 St. captured an image of a man alleged to have stolen food items.

Police also released a photo of a 2015 Kawasaki KLR 650 that was stolen during a break-in to a business compound in the Port Kells area sometime during November and December.

Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To leave anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.solvecrime.ca.

 

