Students from Peter Ewart Middle School volunteered removing invasive plants from a park in Langley. (Lower Mainland Green Team/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

PHOTOS: Langley students remove invasive plants from local park

Students from Peter Ewart Middle School were at Routley Park

Students from Peter Ewart Middle School volunteered their time removing invasive plants from Routley Park in Langley.

The morning activity on Oct. 23 was in partnership with the Township of Langley and Lower Mainland Green Team to raise environmental awareness and increase community engagement.

“Our class had a great day working hard and learning about invasive plants at Routley Park,” said Keara Curtis, teacher at the school. “They were thrilled to look back on their progress and see the significant difference they made in the park.”

In total, 31 volunteers contributed 62 hours to removing invasive Himalayan and Evergreen blackberry from the park.

The Green Team will be back at Routley Park with students from Brookswood Secondary on Wednesday morning.

