Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

PHOTOS: Mission firefighters battle structure fire with toxic fumes

Source of fire was reportedly lithium-ion battery; coughing man on scene needed oxygen tank

Mission firefighters were battling a morning house fire with toxic fumes on Aug. 23.

Emergency scanners reported a lithium-ion battery had ignited in a garage at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A large amount of smoke was coming from the two-storey house at the 7800 block of Wren Street, and its chemical smell could be picked up from several blocks away.

Fire inspectors are still confirming the source of the fire, said Ian Glasgow, assistant chief of fire prevention.

“We arrived at a smoldering fire with some heavy smoke in the garage, but firefighters arrived on scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow said there is heavy smoke damage and some charring in the garage area, and some light smoke damage in the main house, but the fire did not spread.

There was a family of six living in the home, but everyone was able to make it out safely, according to Glasgow.

One man on scene, still wearing his pajamas and barefoot, was coughing and had to be helped with an oxygen tank.

Glasgow said the man was later sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Paramedics and Mission RCMP were on scene, the latter of which had Wren Street Blocked off between Sandpiper Place and Holiday Avenue.

SEE ALSO: IHIT now investigating fatal stabbing in Mission

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireMission

 

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Euro falls below parity with US dollar, what does it mean?
Next story
Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Just Posted

Josh Romero hauls up a 250kg (551.2lb.) deadlift at Trinity Western University’s David E. Enarson Gymnasium on Saturday, Aug. 20. Romeo was among more than 60 competitors at the British Columbia Powerlifting Association annual Summer Open competition in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Powerlifters have first mask-free Summer Open in Langley

Barb Martens will be campaigning as part of the “Contract With Langley,” the civic party announced on Monday, Aug. 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Police officer Barb Martens runs for Township council under ‘Contract With Langley’ banner

Cory Vallee has lost his final challenge of his conviction in the Feb. 6, 2009, murder of Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping centre. (Langley Advance Times file photos)
Gangster who gunned down man in Langley shopping centre loses last appeal

Giants’ Zack Ostapchuk, in his first appearance for Canada at the U-20 level, scored a goal and assisted twice during the tournament on the road to a gold medal win. (Vancouver Giants)
Canada’s gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships has some help from the Vancouver Giants

Pop-up banner image