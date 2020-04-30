First responders from around the Lower Mainland took part in a motorcade to remember the Nova Scotia shooting victims. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

PHOTOS: Motorcade in Surrey honours Mountie, victims killed in Nova Scotia shooting

First responders drove past BC RCMP memorial wall

First responders from across the Lower Mainland took part in a motorcade Thursday (April 30) to honour the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson.

The multi-agency motorcade, organized by the BC Law Enforcement Memorial Committee, left Guildford Town Centre at 10:15, travelling to the BC RCMP Headquarters on Green Timbers Way where first responders drove by the BC RCMP memorial wall in recognition of fallen officers.

READ ALSO: ‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting, April 23, 2020

READ ALSO: White Rock, Surrey RCMP join nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims, April 24, 2020

Stevenson, a 23-year member of the RCMP, was one of 22 people killed in the Nova Scotia shooting April 18 to 19. Among the other victims, there were two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher and some neighbours of shooter Gabriel Wortman.

Mounties across the country, including in Surrey and White Rock, took part in a moment of silence for the victims on April 24.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Surrey

