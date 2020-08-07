PHOTOS: Moving day for 110-year-old Fraser Valley heritage house

Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Hope River Road in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch as crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Hope River Road in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along Menzies Street in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Utility wires are raised by crews in bucket trucks as a 110-year-old heritage house rolls along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Utility wires are raised by crews in bucket trucks as a 110-year-old heritage house rolls along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch as crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Menzies Street in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A man raises utility wires as a 110-year-old heritage house moves along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Hope River Road in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People watch as crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house across the bridge on Menzies Street in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A truck hauling a 110-year-old heritage house is guided around the corner and across the bridge on Menzies Street in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews raise utility wires as a 110-year-old heritage house moves along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Hope River Road in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house across the bridge on Menzies Street in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People take selfies as crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Menzies Street in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews with Nickel Bros move a 110-year-old heritage house along Riverside Drive in Chilliwack on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The house was being relocated from 46239 Hope River Rd. to Riverside Drive that morning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“I’ve never seen a house drive past my house before.”

Those were the words of one Riverside Drive resident as a 110-year-old heritage house very slowly made its way from Hope River Road to Riverside Drive Friday morning.

The home, built in 1910, was relocated by house-moving company Nickel Bros from the north side of the Hope Slough to the south side on Aug. 7.

The house was hoisted onto the truck the night before (Aug. 6) and the move started at 9 a.m. the next day.

Sections of Hope River Road, Menzies Street and Riverside Drive were closed to traffic as crews moved the brick-red house with white trim along the 1.7-kilometre journey.

Utility wires were disconnected along the route beforehand. Other cables were raised by hand using long poles and also lifted up by crews in bucket trucks so the house could clear the wires.

Residents along the way shot video and snapped selfies as the wide load made its way over the bridge at Menzies Street and Hope River Road.

READ MORE: Chilliwack home built in 1910 will be saved from demolition

Originally located at 46239 Hope River Rd. the large craftsman style house was built in 1910 by Thomas Gibbens who came west from Saskatchewan in 1907, accompanied by his younger sister Lydia. Gibbens died in 1949 at the age of 91, and his niece Edna sold the house soon after.

The now-empty lot is scheduled to be developed into a townhouse complex by Chilliwack’s Richlane Builders.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heritage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist
Next story
53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Just Posted

T-Rex earns big bids at Langley dino auction

More than 500 dino-themed items sold to buyers from across North America

Bells ring out in Langley City to honour atomic bombing victims

Local people take part in Bells for Peace, an international event on bombings’ 75th anniversary

Construction underway on Langley’s new hospice residence

The new 15-bed facility is slated for completion in summer 2021

LETTER: Don’t penalize Langley kids for showing ingenuity and passion

We don’t want our youngsters to grow up being couch potatoes, encourage them getting outdoors

Giants hope to be back playing by early December

A Langley-based major hockey team hopes to be back on the ice competing before year end

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

PHOTOS: Moving day for 110-year-old Fraser Valley heritage house

Chilliwack heritage house makes 1.7-kilometre journey to new location

Plainclothes Abbotsford police officer deletes cellphone video after drawing gun on innocent man

‘They never asked me what I was doing there, strictly came out with guns, threatening to shoot me’

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for Aug. 7

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

50-year-old time capsule unsealed at Abbotsford International Airport

Capsule sealed by former PM Pierre E. Trudeau in 1970, when event became ‘Canada’s National Airshow’

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

Most Read