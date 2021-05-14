PHOTOS: Police investigating South Surrey vehicle fire

Police and fire crews were in the Hazelmere neighbourhood of South Surrey Thursday (May 13) night, following reports of a vehicle fire in the 18500-block of 18 Avenue.
The fire occurred around 9 p.m., less than 30 minutes after a multiple shooting in Burnaby.
Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko confirmed Friday that an investigation is underway, but could not confirm if the two incidents were linked.
According to a witness, the vehicle was parked in a hidden driveway on a dead-end road.
The witness reported a heavy RCMP presence at the fire scene, including the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter and Police Dog Service. Police were also stationed at major intersections as far away as 56 Avenue, reportedly looking for individuals that fled the scene.
More to come…
