PHOTOS: Police seize thousands in cash and two loaded guns from Langley City property

A 65-year-old man has been arrested

After arresting a 65-year-old man on July 3, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a Langley City property the following day and discovered thousands in cash, numerous drugs and two loaded guns. (Langley RCMP)

Officers have arrested a 65-year-old man and seized numerous drugs and two loaded guns from a Langley City property after receiving a report about suspicious activity.

The Langley Strike Force began an investigation and obtained a search warrant for a residence on the 4500-block of 200 Street after the property was brought to their attention.

READ MORE: Charges laid three months after Brookswood drug search

“There appeared to be activity consistent with drug trafficking occurring at the residence,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson for the Langley RCMP in a release issued Thursday morning.

On July 3, a 65-year-old man was arrested and the following day the Langley Strike Force executed a search warrant on the residence.

READ MORE: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Highway 10 in Cloverdale

Police seized nearly 500 grams of a substance they believed to be methamphetamine, several thousand dollars in cash, two loaded and insecure long guns, other miscellaneous drugs and paraphernalia and evidence of a credit card factory.

The investigation is ongoing and evidence will be presented to the BC Prosecution Service for recommendations of charges.

