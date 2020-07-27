Township firefighters received multiple reports of a fire around 12:08 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Yorkson neighbourhood. Crews arrived to a home at 20559 86 Ave. to find the blaze spread through multiple place in the home on the property. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Six Langley fire trucks respond to Yorkson property early Monday

The cause of the fire is not yet known

Township firefighters received multiple calls about a fire in the Yorkson neighbourhood early Monday morning.

About six fire trucks initially responded to a residence at 20559 86 Ave. just after midnight, according to Township fire chief Stephen Gamble.

“When crews arrived it (the fire) was through the roof in a couple places,” he said.

Firefighters said a “glow” from the fire could be seen from a distance as they approached the scene, Gamble added.

There was no one in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The home did not have power at the time of the incident and there were no vehicles on the property, but firefighters are not describing the property as vacant at this time because there were still some items inside the home, the fire chief explained.

Gamble said crews will be investigating at the scene this morning to determine the cause, but do not consider it suspicious at this time.

The fire was contained to the home, but it is not known yet if the structure is beyond repair.

