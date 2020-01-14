PHOTOS: Tuesday morning’s icy Fraser Valley commute

Slippery roads forced drivers to use caution and stay well under the speed limit

The highway between Abbotsford and Chilliwack was in better shape Tuesday morning but still very slippery, forcing drivers to exercise caution and stay well under the speed limit.

Below are photos taken (from a passenger seat, obviously) just before 9 a.m. Highway 1 was significantly better in Abbotsford than in Chilliwack, which received considerably more snow on Sunday.

For the latest conditions from Drive BC’s highway cameras, click here.

RELATED: A foot of more snow could be on the way for Fraser Valley

Photos by Tyler Olsen

