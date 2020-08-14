PHOTOS/VIDEO: Wings and Wheels set for weekend lift-off in Abbotsford

Fundraiser to raise money for Crystal Gala Foundation and the fight against breast cancer

The Wings and Wheels fundraiser in support of the Crystal Gala Foundation and the fight against breast cancer is set for liftoff this weekend at Tradex in Abbotsford.

The drive-through event features 120,000 square feet of vintage buses, tractors, 911 vehicles, some of the best collector, antique, hot rod and exotic cars from private collections in B.C., as well as vintage airplanes from across the region.

The event will help the Crystal Gala raise funds after other major annual events were cancelled due to the pandemic, 360 Fabrication President Rick Francoeur says.

“The need for breast cancer patient is still high,” he said.

Francoeur’s company has pledged $100,000 to the Crystal Gala Foundation, which raises money in the fight against breast cancer.

The event is set to run Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased online.

“There’s something here for literally everybody,” Francoeur said.

Since 1999 the Crystal Gala has raised over $2 million to support breast health and the women and men and their families who are struggling with the disease.

“This event is absolutely incredible and we at the Foundation are so grateful to 360 Fabrication for their commitment to assisting with this cause, and to all the businesses who are jumping on board to contribute and participate as well as the individuals who are displaying their planes and vehicles in support of this incredible cause,” Crystal Gala chair Gerri Charles said. “We thank anyone who purchases a ticket to bring their family out to see the displays that will make up the event.”