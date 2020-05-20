A small plane crashed at the south end of Pitt Lake Tuesday afternoon with a lone occupant – the pilot. (Google maps)

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

A 48-year-old Maple Ridge man is “unhurt” after his aircraft crashed into the south end of Pitt Lake Tuesday afternoon, Coquitlam RCMP confirm.

The man was the lone occupant of the plane.

A mayday call was received at Pitt Meadows Airport just after 2 p.m. where police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene.

“It appears as though the aircraft was damaged in a low-speed maneuver while on Pitt Lake and could no longer taxi or takeoff,” said Cpl Michael McLaughlin, a media relations officer with Coquitlam RCMP.

“A civilian boat towed the aircraft to shore where it will sit until it can be recovered and repaired,” he added.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Transportation Safety Board.

Pitt Meadows

