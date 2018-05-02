A plane went down in a Pitt Meadows field on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) An Osprey two-seater plane went down in a Pitt Meadows field on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Pilot makes emergency landing in farmer’s field

Was headed for Pitt Meadows airport.

The pilot of a small aircraft made a hard landing in a farmer’s field in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday afternoon.

The lone occupant of the plane, an Osprey two-seater, was taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital by ambulance for precautionary reasons after the incident, but was conscious when emergency responders arrived.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service got the call at 2:20 p.m. after the plane apparently lost power, and the pilot made an emergency landing in a field on 203rd Street near Golden Ears Way.

There was no obvious damage to the aircraft.

There was a similar incident on April 15 where a small plane ran out of fuel.

