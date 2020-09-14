Pink flags to protest sex-selective abortions went up Saturday morning, Sept. 12 2020, outside Willoughby Canadian Reformed Church on 202A Street in Langley. It was one of three locations, two in Langley and one in Chilliwack, that were protest sites. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Pink flags planted in Langley to protest sex-selective abortion

Conservative who proposed law to ban the practice joined by Cloverdale—Langley City MP Tamara Jansen

Opponents of sex-selective abortion planted thousands of pink flags at locations in Langley and Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 12.

READ MORE: Langley man argues sex-selective abortion is sexist

Co-organizer Stephen Vandergriendt said the event was a bid to draw attention to the issue and show support for a proposed ban.

“‘It’s a girl’ is a death sentence for some pre-born children, because Canada has no abortion law and has done nothing to condemn the practice of sex selective abortion,” Vandergriendt said.

“A woman can get an abortion at any stage of pregnancy, for any reason – usually a doctor won’t even ask the reason. But maybe we can agree that some reasons are not okay – including the reason that you don’t like the sex of the child.”

READ MORE: Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

Yorkton-Melville Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, who has put forward a private member’s bill to criminalize sex selection abortion, attended the events.

Wagantall introduced the “Sex Selective Abortion Act”on February 26th which would amend the Criminal Code to prohibit a medical professional from performing an abortion “if the reason is the sex of the pre-born child.”

Wagantall was joined by Cloverdale—Langley City MP Tamara Jansen, who posted a message of support on her Facebook page.

“It was a privilege to join her [Wagantall] in shining a light on this misogynistic practice,” Jansen said.

“I believe politicians of all political stripes should be willing to stand up for women and girls, and oppose this practice,” Jansen added.

Tabitha Ewert, legal counsel for the We Need a Law group, hopes the bill will draw attention to an injustice facing girls in Canada.

“We talk often about equality between the sexes,” Ewert said, “and a part of that is dealing with the fact that abortion disproportionately targets baby girls.”

Pink flags went up at 21804 52nd Avenue in Langley, 7949 202a Street in Langley City and 42285 Yarrow Central Road in Chilliwack.


abortion

