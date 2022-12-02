Pipeline construction may cause noise from 24-hour work near Walnut Grove

Construction on Redwoods Golf Course will go on six days a week

Pipes for the expansion near Telegraph Trail just east of Walnut Grove earlier this year. (Langley Advance Times files)

The construction of the oil pipeline through northwest Langley is expected to generate more noise in the near future, as it moves to 24-hour a day work.

On Nov. 30, Trans Mountain issued a noise advisory for the area around the Redwoods Golf Course, where the expansion to the oil pipeline is being built.

Construction will take place Monday to Saturday on the site, Trans Mountain said in the announcement.

“During this time, noise will be generated from drilling, welding, heavy equipment and construction activities in the entry and exit sites,” the statement said. “In recognition of the expected noise that this work will generate, we are installing a sound barrier on the northwest side of the golf course to reduce the impact on the community.”

Redwoods sits on the eastern edge of Walnut Grove, with residential neighbourhoods to the west, and mostly rural and farming properties to the east.

Some of the work underway at Redwoods involves “trenchless construction,” which means building tunnels for the new pipeline under creeks and rivers, railways, major roads, and sensitive environmental areas.

Redwoods shut down its golf course for the summer season this year as the pipeline construction work began. Some of its other operations have remained open.

The controversial pipeline expansion, which was bought by the federal government in 2018 to ensure it was completed, almost triples the amount of oil products that can be shipped along this route from Alberta to a terminal and refinery in Burnaby.

The original route was built in the 1950s, when Langley was largely rural.

When the new route was planned, the additional pipeline had to take a different route in several areas, as the existing line was now surrounded by housing and industry. One of those new routes comes from the east along Telegraph Trail before heading north, across 88th Avenue, and through Redwoods.

