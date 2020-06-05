BC Ferries’ Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

BC Ferries and the provincial government have come to an agreement on how to gradually increase service levels as B.C. re-opens.

The ferry corporation advised in a press release that a temporary service level agreement is now in place through to Sept. 7. BC Ferries says its service increases will be done “in a thoughtful and controlled way” and will follow provincial and federal guidelines.

Some of the initial steps will come into effect June 9, when BC Ferries increases service between Tsawwassen and the southern Gulf Islands, including re-opening Salt Spring Island’s Long Harbour terminal.

June 24 will see resumption of regular service between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay.

BC Ferries’ website indicates that current ferry schedules on major routes including Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay are in effect through to the end of June, and “schedules from July to September are not confirmed and will be updated soon.”

Northern and mid-coast communities will continue to see winter service levels and the direct service Bella Coola-Port Hardy route “will not be introduced at this time.”

The BC Ferries release notes that the ferry corporation will continue to monitor traffic and will add sailings as required over the summer months.

“BC Ferries understands the important role we play in British Columbia’s social and economic recovery,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries president and CEO, in the release. “We remain committed to ensuring coastal communities have reliable access to essential goods and transportation for residents, emergency personnel and health care workers. However, it will take some time before we return to pre-COVID-19 traffic demand and full service offerings.”

BC Ferries notes that it continues to observe Transport Canada’s directive to limit passenger capacity on vessels to 50 per cent to support physical distancing. As well, customers may remain in their vehicles on any car deck during sailings and additional cleaning and passenger screening measures are in place.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries says Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay sailings filling up fast

READ ALSO: Ferry sailings from Departure Bay resume


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley house linked to crimes targeted for forfeiture
Next story
IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Surrey man

Just Posted

Langley house linked to crimes targeted for forfeiture

The province seized part of the home’s sale price

LETTER: Tax increases from other agencies unacceptable

As promised, Langley City reduced its portion of tax bill – what about other levels of government

LETTER: Langley resident calls on public to use distancing

A worker in the long-term care field notes that people can have no symptoms but spread COVID-19

Langley quilters save fundraising raffle after quilt show plans unravel

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of May’s quilt show which was more than a year in the planning

Langley kids bust out the paints and crayons to bring cheer to seniors

Campaign resulted in more than 600 letters and art created to let seniors know they are not alone

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Surrey man

Officers found the body while on foot patrol: Surrey RCMP

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Limit gun capacity to five bullets, victims group urges Trudeau government

Current limits are generally five bullets for hunting rifles and shotguns and 10 for handguns.

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Most Read