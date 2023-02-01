Mayor says catalytic converter theft “significantly” on rise in Surrey. (File photo)

Mayor says catalytic converter theft “significantly” on rise in Surrey. (File photo)

Plan to target catalytic converter theft in play, Surrey mayor says

They make up almost 45% of thefts from autos in Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says there’s a plan in the works to curtail catalytic converter theft in Surrey, which is “significantly” on the rise and makes up almost 45 per cent of thefts from autos in this city.

“It’s not only a very costly challenge for members of the public it is a tremendous inconvenience and it can be dangerous,” Locke noted.

She said she’s spoken with Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards about the problem and the Surrey RCMP is working on a strategy to be implemented by the end of February.

“So it is my ask that Surrey, the city, work closely with the RCMP to create the stringent bylaws we need to curtail this criminal activity in our city,” Locke said at Monday’s council meeting, during her mayoral proclamations.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP’s most recent crime stats to date indicate there was a nine per cent drop in violent crime in the city in 2022 compared to 2021, down to 6,621 recorded offences from 7,310.

Moreover, property crimes dropped by three per cent and the total number of Criminal Code offences in 2022 dropped by five per cent compared to 2021, from 40,334 to 38,401.


